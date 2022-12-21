Delhi, December 21: The central employees may have received bad news on the outstanding dearness allowance of 18 months, but good news is also going to be received in the coming days. In the new year, government is likely to make an announcement regarding the dearness allowance for the first half. Usually it is announced in March but the calculation of allowance starts from January itself, which the central employees get as arrears. Apart from the DA hike, the Union government is also likely to increase the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners on 7th pay commission recommendations.

Dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4 percent for the first half of year from January to June on basis of 7th pay commission. It is important to note that the central employees are currently being paid dearness allowance at the rate of 38 per cent. The Dearness allowance of central employees can go to 42 percent in the first half of the upcoming year. Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are updated twice a year, first in January and then again in July on 7th pay commission recommendations as the government employees must be aware. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Centre Likely To Take Decision on Fitment Factor Hike Soon, Huge Salary Boost for Government Employees; Check Latest Update

However, the decision to increase the Dearness Allowance will be made based on the inflation rate and the 7th CPC's recommendations. There is a potential that the DA will be raised further if the inflation rate is high at the time. 7th Pay Commission: Bad News For Central Government Employees, Here’s What Finance Ministry Said About Release of 18-Month DA Arrears

The Center increased DA by 4% in September 2022, bringing the overall increase to 38%. Prior to this, the 7th Pay Commission increased the 34 percent DA that Central Government employees received in March 2022 by 3 percent.

