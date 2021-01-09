Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], January 9 (ANI): At least three people were killed and almost 65 others were injured after their truck fell into a gorge in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Friday evening.

The incident took place near Kudpan village on Poladpur highway. The injured have been taken to a local hospital.

People were returning from a wedding when the incident took place.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)