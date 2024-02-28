Amethi, Feb 28 (PTI) Three people, including a woman, were killed and as many sustained injuries when their car crashed into a tree in Gauriganj here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at around 2.30 am when the people were returning to Amethi from Raebareli after attending a wedding, they said.

Alok Singh (55), Santosh Singh (45), and Deepa (30) died on the spot while Anushka, Niharika, and Maanveer were admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raebareli, with injuries, police said.

