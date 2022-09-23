Prayagraj, Sep 23 (PTI) Three people, including a child, were killed and two others injured after they were struck by lightning in separate incidents here on Friday, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Naresh (40) from Tevara village, Usman (15) from Beli village and Raja Babu (13) from Kathauti village, the district administration said in a statement.

Ram Singh (34) from Tevara village and Gyal (25) from Beli village were injured in lightning strikes, it said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for a post-mortem examination, while the injured have been hospitalised, the statement said.

