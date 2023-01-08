New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Three sanitation workers were killed and one was injured after a lift collapsed in Delhi's Naraina area on Sunday.

The incident took place at a gutkha factory.

According to local reports, the lift-carrying workers developed a technical fault after which it crashed.

Three critically injured workers were shifted to the DDU Hospital where they were declared dead. Another injured worker was admitted to the BLK Kapoor Hospital.

"Three people were killed in the accident whereas another injuries and is currently under observation," an official said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

