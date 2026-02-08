Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 8 (ANI): A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the tragic Surajkund Mela joyride collapse that resulted in the death of a police inspector and left several others injured.

The SIT, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Varun Dahiya, comprises Incharge Crime Branch NIT Sub-Inspector Sheeshpal and Sub-Inspector Sanjay as members. The investigation will be supervised by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mukesh Malhotra to ensure a comprehensive, transparent inquiry into the mishap.

According to the police, an FIR was promptly registered at Surajkund Police Station following the swing accident that occurred on February 7 at the Surajkund Mela premises. A case has been registered against Mohammad Shakir, proprietor of Himachal Fun Care Company, under charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident occurred when a swing installed at the fair broke, injuring several people. During rescue efforts, Haryana Police Inspector Jagdish Prasad lost his life while attempting to save those trapped. His actions were described by senior officials as courageous and exemplary.

Police said the SIT has been formed in light of the seriousness of the matter and will conduct the investigation on scientific and technical grounds. Mohammad Shakir, a resident of Toka Nangla village in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh, and another accused, Nitesh, a resident of Dharmapuri, Sadar Meerut Cantonment in Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested. The role of other individuals connected with the installation and operation of the swing is also under examination.

Following the incident, senior police officers Satender Kumar Gupta and Ajay Singhal visited Civil Hospital, Faridabad, to meet the family of Inspector Jagdish Prasad and express condolences. The Director General of Police said Prasad's death was an irreparable loss to the department and assured that all possible financial assistance would be extended to the family, along with compassionate employment to an eligible member.

Out of the 12 people injured in the collapse, five have been successfully discharged after receiving primary treatment, while the remaining injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition and continue to receive specialised medical care at the hospital.(ANI)

