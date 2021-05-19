Malkangiri, May 19 (PTI) Three persons went missing after a country-made boat capsized in Balimela reservoir in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Wednesday, police said.

The mishap took place when 11 persons, all tribals, were being ferried from Orapadar to Bakuli across the reservoir in the Andarapali panchayat area in the Chitrakonda block, they said.

Though eight persons were rescued, the whereabouts of three, including a woman and her daughter, were not known, police said.

A rescue operation was launched by the Fire Department to trace the missing persons with the help of the local people, police said.

