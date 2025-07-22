Ara, Jul 22 (PTI) Three persons, wanted in the murder of gangster Chandan Mishra at a hospital in Patna, were arrested in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday following a gunfight with the police, officials said.

Those arrested were identified as Balwant Kumar, Raviranjan Kumar Singh and Abhisekh Kumar.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Special Task Force and district police around 5 am reached the Bihiyan area where they were hiding.

Noticing the police personnel, they tried to escape by opening fire, officials said.

The security personnel retaliated and overpowered them. Balwant Kumar and Raviranjan Kumar Singh sustained bullet injuries.

No policemen were injured in the exchange of fire, officials said.

Three pistols and two magazines with four cartridges were seized from their possession, they said.

Kumar and Singh are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ara, the district headquarters of Bhojpur.

Mishra, a murder convict who was out on parole, was shot dead by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna on July 17.

Police arrested Tauseef alias Badshah, the prime accused, his cousin Nishu Khan and their two associates, Harsh and Bhim, from Kolkata on Saturday in connection with the case.

