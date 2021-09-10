Leh, Sep 10 (PTI) Ladakh recorded three new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,596 while the active cases in the Union territory has come down to 40, officials said on Friday.

Ladakh has registered 207 COVID-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Two patients of coronavirus were cured and discharged from hospitals on Sunday, thereby taking the tally of cured patients to 20,349, which accounts for over 98 per cent recoveries, they said.

All three new cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 1,709 sample reports in Ladakh, including 706 from Leh and 1,003 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to COVID-19 in Ladakh on Thursday.

The UT saw two patients recover from the disease on Thursday and both patients were discharged from Leh, they said.

With this, the total number of active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 40, including 37 in Leh and three in Kargil district.

