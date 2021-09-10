Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Vivo X70 Series in China. Vivo X70 Series consists of Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones. All variants will be made available for sale later in September 2021. Vivo X70 and X70 Pro come in three colours - Black, Nebula and White. On the other hand, Vivo X70 Pro+ will be offered in Black, Blue and Orange shades. Vivo X70 Series Global Launch Postponed, Check New Launch Date Here.

Vivo X70 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

In terms of specifications, Vivo X70 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it flaunts a triple rear camera setup comprising a 40MP main camera with a Sony IMX766V sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 12MP portrait snapper. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie shooter. It comes packed with a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo X70 Pro carries similar specifications as that of the vanilla model. It is powered by an Exynos 1080 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. For optics, the handset sports a quad rear camera system with a 50MP main camera, two 12MP snappers and an 8MP periscope shooter. The device is fuelled by a 4,450mAh battery with a 44W Flash charging facility.

Vivo X70 Pro+ (Photo Credits: Vivo)

On the other hand, the Vivo X70 Pro+ model flaunts a 6.78-inch Ultra-HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200x1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone gets a quad rear camera module consisting of a 48MP Sony IMX578 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP portrait snapper and an 8MP periscope lens. The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery.

Coming to the pricing, Vivo X70 is priced at CNY 3,699 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB and the 12GB + 256GB variants cost CNY 3,999 and CNY 4,299 respectively. Vivo X70 Pro costs CNY 4,299 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 4,599 for the 8GB + 256GB model, CNY 4,799 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration and CNY 5,299 for the 12GB + 512GB variant. On the other hand, Vivo X70 Pro+ retails at CNY 5,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 5,999 for 12GB + 256GB variant and CNY 6,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).