Ranchi, Aug 2 (PTI) Three persons succumbed to novel coronavirus infection in Jharkhand on Sunday taking the death toll to 118, while 371 new positive cases raised the states tally to 12,559, a government bulletin said.

AJSU party MLA Lambodar Mahto tested positive to COVID-19.

The number of active cases now stood at 7,759 and a total of 4,682 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The mortality rate is 0.93 per cent while the recovery rate is 37.28 per cent now, it said.

Meanwhile, AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto said that Lambodar Mahto, the legislator of Gomiya, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"AJSU party's central general secretary and Gomiya MLA @LmahtoGomia ji tested positive to corona. Prayers to the god for his speedy recovery," Sudesh Mahto tweeted.

Lambodar Mahto became the third MLA after Mathura Prasad Mahato of the JMM and Chandreshwar Prasad Singh of the BJP were infected with coronavirus.

