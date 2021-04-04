Muzaffarnagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Three people were arrested Sunday in connection the alleged murder of a 30-year-old man for opposing a person's one-sided affair with his wife, police said.

Ankit Sharma's body was found near Niranpur area under Shahpur police station in the district on March 31. His throat was slit, police had said Thursday.

Circle Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinay Gautam told newsmen here Sunday that during the investigation into the case, police identified a person, named Akshay, involved in Sharma's killing and arrested him as well as his two associates -- Anit Balyan and Saleem.

He said the three allegedly confessed that Sharma was killed for opposing Akshay's one-sided affair with the former's wife.

