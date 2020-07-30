Gaya (Bihar) [India], July 30 (ANI): Three Naxals surrendered at 159 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Gaya on Wednesday.

Naxals announced to join the mainstream of society at a function organized in CRPF camp here.

Also Read | COVID-19: Maharashtra's Coronavirus Tally Surpasses Peru, Reaches 4,02,697 After Spike of 9,211 New Cases.

The surrendered Naxals asserted that they had come under the influence and joined the Naxalite organisation. Cases have been registered against these people in various police stations of Gaya and Aurangabad district.

"If others also surrender after watching them, that would be a great success," said Sushil Mansingh Khopde, Additional Director General of Police (Operations).

Also Read | ICMR to Conduct the International Symposium on Novel Ideas in Science and Ethics of Vaccines Against COVID-19 Pandemic on July 30: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

They were active in Chakrabandha forest located on the border of Aurangabad and Gaya districts for a long time.

They will also get the benefit of the schemes run by the government for the surrender policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)