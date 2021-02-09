Aizawl, Feb 9 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,386 on Tuesday as three more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Two cases were reported in Aizawl and one in Lawngtlai district, he said.

The state now has 24 active cases, while 4,353 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said.

Mizoram has so far tested over 2.16 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,179 in the last 24 hours, he said.

A total of 10,937 health workers have been vaccinated to date, he added.

