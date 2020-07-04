Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], July 4 (ANI): Three new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Union Territory on Saturday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration informed that out of new cases, two are contacts of earlier positive cases and one is a traveller from another state.

A total of 119 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the UT so far, including 65 active cases and 54 recoveries.

No deaths have been recorded to date. (ANI)

