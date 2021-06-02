Port Blair, Jun 2 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 caseload rose to 7,018 as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the union territory's coronavirus death toll to 118, a health official said on Wednesday.

Eleven new patients were detected during contact tracing while two have travel history, he said.

Twenty-six more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,745, the official said.

The union territory now has 155 active COVID-19 cases of which 148 are in South Andaman district and seven in North and Middle Andaman district, he said.

The administration has so far tested over 3.87 lakh samples for COVID-19.

A total of 1,08,911 people have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 17,374 people have been administered both doses of the vaccine.

