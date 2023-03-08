Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on the Lucknow-Prayagraj highway here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Srivastava, 35, his wife Prachi, 30, and son Artha, 10, residents of Sohbatia Bagh locality in Prayagraj. They were coming from Lucknow to celebrate Holi, police said.

Two others were injured in the accident and have been referred to Prayagraj for treatment, they said.

The accident took place near Rehmat Ali Ka Purva village under Manikpur police station area, about 70 kilometers from the district headquarters, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said five passengers in two cars were seriously injured in the collision and were immediately rushed to the local hospital for treatment where the doctors declared three of them dead.

