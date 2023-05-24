Sitapur (UP), May 24 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed and as many others injured when their van overturned after colliding with a divider under the Kamalpur police station area, police said.

Sidhauli Circle Officer (CO) Yaduvendra Yadav said the incident happened when the family, native of Lakhimpur Kheri district, was returning from Lucknow in a van and the driver lost control and hit the divider.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces With Stone Cutting Machine, Store Body Parts in Fridge in Dilsukhnagar; Arrested.

"One Vijay Kumari (50) , her son-in-law Bablu (30) along with the van driver (around 30) died on the spot. Ramsahay and his two sons Nageswar and Pradeep were seriously injured," the CO said.

The injured were admitted to a hospital in Sitapur, he said, adding the bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, Mother Die of Electrocution on Terrace After Iron Rod Coming in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Ghaziabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)