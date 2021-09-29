Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 29 (PTI) Three men accused of robbing Rs 1 lakh from a senior citizen were arrested after a gunfight, police said on Wednesday.

Mangal, Sonu and Anuj were held on Tuesday evening. During the exchange of fire, Mangal and Sonu sustained bullet injuries and were hospitalised, police said.

The three had allegedly robbed the man on September 14 in Bamanheri area of the district, they said.

Police have recovered Rs 20,000 cash, two country-made pistols and a bike from them, they said.

