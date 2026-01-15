PRNewswire

Singapore, January 15: Today, Visa, a world leader in digital payments, announced its support for Chinese Visa cardholders to pay with Apple Pay. Together with Apple, Visa will enable Chinese cardholders to add Visa cards[1] from participating banks to Apple Pay and make payments at overseas Visa-accepting merchants, in-store, in-app and online. Today, 79 percent[2] of in-person transactions globally are made contactlessly with NFC.

Yin Xiaolong, General Manager at Visa Mainland China, said: "As global digital payments develop rapidly, consumers increasingly expect mobile payment solutions that are smartphone-based and interoperable. Visa has long been committed to providing Chinese cardholders with diverse payment options, enabling them to enjoy a secure and seamless payment experience wherever they are. Upholding our long-standing commitment to the Chinese market and to our cardholders, Visa is increasing its investments in data and payment security, launching tokenization services and taking the lead in enabling their use in cross-border scenarios. We are delighted to work with Apple and financial institutions to bring Chinese cardholders a safer and more convenient new mobile payment experience."

The first batch of supporting issuing banks includes Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Merchants Bank, China CITIC Bank, Ping An Bank and Industrial Bank. Visa and Apple are working closely with more banking partners, including Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, China Construction Bank, China Minsheng Bank and China Everbright Bank, and related features will be rolled out in the future.

Easy Payments Online and Offline

When using Apple Pay for in-store payments, consumers simply double-click the side button, authenticate, and hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the payment terminal for contactless payment. Every Apple Pay transaction requires secure authentication using Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, and the result is sent to the issuing bank as a one-time dynamic security transaction code, putting transaction security firmly in the hands of the consumer.

Consumers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone and iPad for faster, more convenient payments in overseas mobile apps or online websites, without the need to create accounts or repeatedly entering contact information, card numbers, shipping, and billing details.

Built-in Privacy and Security Protection

Security and privacy are at the core of Apple Pay. When adding Visa cards, the actual card number is neither stored on the device nor on Apple's servers. Instead, the system assigns a unique Device Account Number generated using Visa's tokenization technology, encrypts it, and stores it securely in the device's Secure Element. This is an industry-standard certified chip designed specifically to securely store payment information on the device.

Quick Setup, Easy to add Visa Cards

Setting up Apple Pay is simple. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone, tap the plus sign, then follow the prompts to navigate to your bank's app and add your Visa card, or add your Visa card directly to Apple Wallet via your bank's app. Once the card is added to your iPhone, Apple Watch, or iPad, you can immediately start using Apple Pay on that device.

Cardholders continue to enjoy the same rewards and benefits as with their physical cards. In addition, Visa has launched exclusive offers such as first-time binding bonuses and transportation perks, covering travel abroad and overseas living scenarios. Cardholders can visit the Visa "V Select" WeChat Mini Program for more information on benefits.

For more information about Visa, please visit: www.visa.cn/pay-with-visa/featured-technologies/applepay.html

For more information about Apple Pay, please visit: https://www.apple.com/cn/apple-pay/

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.cn.

[1]The first batch of supporting issuing banks includes Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (credit card), Bank of China (credit card), Agricultural Bank of China (credit card), Bank of Communications (credit card), China Merchants Bank (credit card), China CITIC Bank (credit and debit card), Ping An Bank (credit) and Industrial Bank (credit card).

[2] Visa's 2025 Annual Report: s29.q4cdn.com/385744025/files/doc_downloads/2025/Visa-Fiscal-2025-Annual-Report.pdf

