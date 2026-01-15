The "expose" trend has gone far beyond just cricket. Scroll through your feed right now, and you’ll see the same tantalising captions hinting at nuclear secrets involving Bollywood A-listers, famous music artists, top-tier influencers, and IPL players. But dig a little deeper into these viral claims, and you won’t find a whistleblower or a victim. You will find only a teaser, a watermark, or worse, a sloppy cropping job from an app likely called "Prankshit" (or one of its many clones).

We are living in the age of the Manufactured Scandal. The engine behind the current wave of "spill the tea" trends isn't widespread infidelity or bad behaviour across the entertainment industry; it is a simple, free-to-use piece of software known as a Fake Chat Generator. How 'IPL Player Expose' Spill The Tea Instagram Reel Trend is Diluting Real Activism.

How Fake Instagram Fake Chat and Screenshots are Created: The Mechanism of a Hoax

Tools like "Prankshit" allow anyone to create a frighteningly realistic Instagram DM interface. You upload a photo of a famous figure (say, a top cricketer, a leading actor, or a popular singer) as the profile picture, type out a verified username, and script a "flirty" or "inappropriate" conversation where you play the victim and they play the predator.

The workflow is simple:

Script the Drama: Write a message where the "celebrity" asks to meet at a hotel or sends a questionable text.

Write a message where the "celebrity" asks to meet at a hotel or sends a questionable text. Generate the Screenshot: The app renders it to look exactly like the current Instagram Dark Mode UI.

The app renders it to look exactly like the current Instagram Dark Mode UI. Tease, Don't Show: Upload a reel with the caption "If I show my DMs, his career is over," while holding the phone just out of focus or flashing the screenshot for 0.5 seconds.

Upload a reel with the caption "If I show my DMs, his career is over," while holding the phone just out of focus or flashing the screenshot for 0.5 seconds. Engagement: Watch the views hit millions as fan bases fight in the comments.

New Tea: Exposing the Exposers!

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'Prankshit' vs. The Truth

The existence of these apps isn't new, but their weaponisation in 2026 is different. Previously used for harmless jokes among friends, they are now the backbone of a Disinformation Economy.

Creators are using these fabrications to "ride the wave" of real controversies. When a genuine scandal breaks (like recent real allegations in the music or film industry), these creators use Prankshit to insert themselves into the narrative, claiming they also have evidence against a trending figure to siphon off engagement. What’s the Tea? Trend Takes Instagram and Reddit by Storm; List of Celebs Being Talked About This Week (Names Given).

The Real Casualty: Genuine Activism

The most dangerous side effect of the "Prankshit" era is not just the damage to a celebrity's reputation (fans often debunk these fakes quickly). The real damage is to Accountability Activism, as there are genuine cases and screen recordings shared of actual harassment and flirty chats with underage girls, which also fall under the doubt cloud. The 'actual' victims should follow and learn from the influencer Payel Gaming, who demonstrated how to fight cyberbullying and get the real culprits behind bars.

We are creating a digital environment where "evidence" is presumed fake until proven otherwise.

The "Boy Who Cried Wolf" Effect : When 50 influencers use fake chat generators to bluff about "exposing" famous men for clout, the public becomes desensitised to the very concept of an expose.

: When 50 influencers use fake chat generators to bluff about "exposing" famous men for clout, the public becomes desensitised to the very concept of an expose. Doubt by Default: If a woman comes forward tomorrow with real screenshots of harassment or abuse by a powerful figure, the immediate instinctive reaction from the internet will be: "Is this real, or is this just another Prankshit edit?" Engagement Farming or Real Scandal? From Swastik Chikara, Abhishek Sharma to Abishek Porel Viral Screenshots of Alleged Leaked Chats Target Young IPL Players.

By turning "Exposing Predators" into a viral challenge supported by fake evidence, these creators are stripping the credibility from actual victims. They are converting the serious, often traumatising act of speaking out into a cheap "Spill the Tea" aesthetic.

"Prankshit" and similar apps have democratised defamation across all genres, Bollywood, Cricket, and Influencer culture. They have made it easy to ruin the discourse, if not the reputation. As consumers of content, we need to stop rewarding these "teasers."

If someone claims to have an expose, demand the screen recording, not the screenshot. Because in 2026, a screenshot isn't proof; it's just a content template.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2026 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).