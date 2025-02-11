Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Three Army personnel were critically injured in a powerful explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector near here on Tuesday, officials said.

The troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion in the Bhattal area, they said.

Preliminary information has revealed that the blast was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) believed to have been planted by suspected terrorists.

The whole area was cordoned off immediately after the explosion and further details are awaited, the officials said, adding that the injured soldiers have been rushed to a hospital and their condition is stated to be "critical".

