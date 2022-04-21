Srinagar, Apr 21 (PTI) Three soldiers were injured in an encounter between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Based on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Malwah area of Baramulla in north Kashmir, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out at Baramulla Between Terrorists and Security Forces.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

"In the initial exchange of fire, 03 #soldiers received minor injuries. #Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

Also Read | Fraud in Gurugram: Hyderabad Engineer Duped of Rs 9 Lakh by Fake Call Centre on the Pretext of Providing Job.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)