Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for institutionalising the three-tier patient care system within the hospital by categorising nurses in three modes, to be implemented across the Union territory.

"First category of nursing staff for registration and counselling of patients, second for timely medicines and injections, and third group for hourly monitoring of oxygen inflow to patients as per the requirement. This will ensure the best possible care for patients," Sinha said during his visit to Anantnag to review COVID-19 containment and preventive measures in the district.

The L-G directed the Principal of GMC, Anantnag and CMO to categorise the nurses into the above mentioned roles to provide better care to the patients.

While taking a comprehensive review of testing and vaccination rate of the district, the Lt Governor called for scaling up testing in micro-containment zones and areas with high positivity rate on priority to break the chain of transmission and provide required care to COVID positive individuals.

Sinha said underutilisation of testing and vaccination capacity is not acceptable.

The health department and district administration at all levels must work on a mission mode to ensure that testing and vaccination is being done at par with their available capacity to reduce the positivity rate, the Lt Governor said.

Terming a strong healthcare system at the grassroot level as key to tackling the ongoing pandemic, Sinha asked the officials concerned to ensure linkages of panchayat COVID care centres with primary health centres, besides availability of doctors for consultation with the patients.

Earlier, the Lt Governor enquired about COVID care facilities at GMC, Anantnag including availability of oxygen support beds, oxygen generation plants, regular rounds of HoDs and senior doctors in COVID wards, the functionality of life-saving equipment and availability of telemedicine services.

