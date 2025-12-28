Nallajerla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): In a shocking incident, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) workers allegedly beheaded a goat under the influence of alcohol in front of a flex banner of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in East Chodavaram village, West Godavari district, according to police.

Nallajerla police swiftly arrested three YSRCP members - Kattula Ramesh, Putta Naveen, and Konda Battula Sai - and paraded them along the main road.

The incident occurred on Friday night. The act, reportedly part of Gangamma Jatara celebrations marking Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday, has drawn sharp reactions.

According to the police, YSRCP workers allegedly performed an animal sacrifice. They erected flex banners and raised slogans of "Rappa Rappa" during the Gangamma Jatara, marking the birthday of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A police picket has been set up to prevent further unrest as a video of the incident goes viral on social media.

"The arrests were made after YSRCP workers allegedly performed an animal sacrifice and erected flex banners while raising slogans of 'Rappa Rappa' during Gangamma Jatara," said the Inspector, Nallajerla police station. (ANI)

