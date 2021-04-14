Aizawl, Apr 14 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,685 on Wednesday as 30 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said.

Of the new cases, 25 were reported from Aizawl district, three from Kolasib and two from Serchhip, he said.

Twenty new patients have travel history, the official said.

The northeastern state had on Tuesday reported 36 fresh coronavirus cases.

Mizoram now has 204 active cases, while 4,469 people have recovered from the disease and 12 died.

The state has so far conducted 2,66,380 sample tests, including 1,890 on Tuesday, the official said.

At least 84,673 people have been vaccinated so far, he said.

The state is expected to receive a consignment of 50,000 doses of COVID vaccine during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)