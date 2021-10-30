Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Nearly 3,000 kilograms of polythene bags, which were being transported illegally from Gujarat, were seized at a checkpoint in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

A police party intercepted a truck, driven by Sukhwinder Singh of Punjab, at Samba for checking and recovered 130 sacks of polythene bags, each weighing between 20 and 25 kg, which were found concealed beneath other goods, a police spokesman said.

He said the truck was on its way to Srinagar from Gujarat and was handed over to the district pollution control board of Samba for further action.

