New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The main event of the 30th edition of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' took place in Delhi on Sunday. Cyclists began from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, rode around the India Gate C Hexagon, continued to Vijay Chowk along Kartavya Path, and returned to the stadium.

Visuals from the event showed cyclists riding along Kartavya Path with India Gate in the background.

"Fit India Sundays" was organised at 6,000 locations across India on July 6 in partnership with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). The Delhi event was flagged off at 7 AM from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

"Fit India Sundays on Cycle has gradually become a mass movement. This week, we will be organising the event in partnership with RWAs. I urge all citizens and communities to become part of this initiative and indulge in fitness-related activities like cycling and yoga to avoid lifestyle diseases and reduce pollution levels in their area," Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said as quoted by the SAI Media press release on Friday.

The objective of organising the event with RWAs is to promote sustainability and connect with local communities across India. As per official estimates, there are 5-6 lakh RWAs in India whose role is to increase awareness about adopting a healthy and active lifestyle. The RWAs are encouraging residents in their areas to participate in cycling, yoga and fitness activities daily.

Sharing an X post on Friday, the Union Sports Minister wrote, "Sunday will become Fitness Day! This Sunday, the #SundaysOnCycle event will be organized at over 6,000 locations across the country. To bring Modi ji's fitness mantra to every household, Resident Welfare Associations will also join us. So, see you this Sunday."

Started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' has been organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

The cycling drive has witnessed more than 50,000 participants every week. (ANI)

