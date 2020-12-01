Agartala, Dec 1 (PTI) Tripura's COVID-19 tally rose to 32,726 on Tuesday as 31 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seventy-two more people have been cured of the disease, he said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Prevention And Cure Found by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Art of Living? AYUSH Department to Study Medicine 'Kabasura Kudineer'.

The state now has 595 active coronavirus cases, while 31,741 people have recovered from the disease, 367 people have succumbed to the infection and 23 patients have migrated to other states so far, the official said.

West Tripura district, under which Agartala falls, has reported 185 coronavirus fatalities so far, he said.

Also Read | Google Play Best of 2020: Best Android Apps, Games & Winners of Users’ Choice Awards Announced.

The state has so far conducted 5.28 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 2.05 lakh RT-PCR and 3.22 lakh rapid antigen tests, the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)