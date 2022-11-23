Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu has recorded 32 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,93,975, said the Health Department on Wednesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a bulletin said here.

A total of 66 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,541 and leaving 385 active infections.

Twentythree of the 38 districts reported zero new cases.

The State capital, Chennai, saw the most among districts with 50 active infections and the overall number came to 7,93,078 cases till date.

As many as 7,073 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests to 6,99,59,993 so far, said the bulletin.

