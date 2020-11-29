Agartala, Nov 29 (PTI) Thirty-two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Sunday, pushing the state's tally to 32,674, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 367 as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported.

West Tripura district, comprising state capital Agartala, has accounted for 185 of the COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura now has 652 active cases, while 31,632 people have recovered from the disease, including 72 in the last 24 hours. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states.

As many as 5,25,212 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, he said.

