New Delhi, November 30: The farmers' unions, protesting against the recently enacted agriculture reform laws by the Centre, said their movement will remain apolitical. The agrarian bodies will not allow any political party, irrespective of whether they are from the Opposition or ruling camp, to join the stage of protest. Farmer Unions Reject Amit Shah's Offer of Talks on Condition of Shifting to Burari Ground.

The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), one of the leading agrarian bodies involved in the agitation. The exclusion of political parties from their core protest was reiterated shortly after they declined Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional offer" for talks.

"We've decided that we won't allow any political party leader to speak on our stage, be it Congress, BJP, AAP or other parties. Our Committee will allow other organisations, who are supporting us, to speak if they follow our rules," Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab).

Shah's Offer Rejected

We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park: Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) https://t.co/6pJOqIahh5 pic.twitter.com/97ePCMknnI — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Shah, in a message sent out to the farmers last night, said the government was ready to immediately deliberate on all apprehensions raised by them if they agree to vacate the Singhu border and shift their protesters to the ground in Burari.

"Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We've got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything," Phul said.

