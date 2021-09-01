New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) A 32-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested from Bihar's Champaran for allegedly raping a minor girl in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the girl had eloped with her male friend from her native place in Bihar and reached New Delhi Railway Station on August 27 where they came in contact with the accused.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Smartphone To Go on Sale Tomorrow; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The man took the duo to his relative's place in east Delhi on the assurance of finding them jobs but after reaching there, he allegedly raped the girl, a senior police officer said.

Later, the accused allegedly threatened the duo of dire consequences if they reported the matter to police and dropped them back at the railway station, the officer said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Allegedly Sexually Assaults Minor Daughter Multiple Times in Virudhunagar; Booked Under POCSO Act.

On the complaint of the girl, a case was registered and the accused was arrested while his associate was held for allegedly robbing the victim's mobile phone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)