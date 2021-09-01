Virudhnagar, September 1: A man allegedly sexually assaults her minor daughter multiple times in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district, reported The Hindu. The girl is a class eight student. The girl’s mother works in a private company, while her father is a loadman. The girl’s mother noted that her daughter was crying continuously without revealing the reason. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 71-Old-Man Arrested For Impregnating 15-Year-Old Grand Daughter; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

According to a report published in The Hindu, the mother then asked one of her women relatives to talk to the girl. She then revealed to the woman that she was sexually exploited by her father for almost 14 months. The man used to sexually abuse her daughter when she was alone at home. On August 30 also, the man tried to sexually assault her daughter, but the girl resisted. Kerala Shocker: Mother Allegedly Lets Two Men Rape Her Daughter in Pathanamthitta District; Arrested.

This angered the man. He said that he would throw the girl and mother out of the house. The accused even threatened the girl to kill her if he reveals it to anybody. The girl’s mother registered a complaint against her husband. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The police have started an investigation into the case.

In a similar incident, a man allegedly sexually assaulted his granddaughter and impregnated her in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district. The accused also forced the girl to undergo an abortion. The police have arrested the accused and two other women in assisting him in aborting the foetus.

