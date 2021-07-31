Jammu, Jul 31 (PTI) After a slight relief in the second wave of COVID-19, police in Reasi district geared up its teams on the crime front and filed 237 chargesheets against 320 accused persons in local courts in recent months, police said on Saturday.

Forty-nine of the cases were heinous in nature and required meticulous investigation with forensic expert opinions to prove allegations beyond any doubt, a police spokesman said.

He said these included five murder, three attempts to murder, 15 rape and two militancy related cases.

Investigation of 20 cases was done with small details as the accused persons succumbed before trial, the spokesman said, adding investigation in 18 other cases was pending for a period of over two years.

Another 56 cases were also chargesheeted after proper detailed investigation and following minute details where the accused had no option but to plead guilty. All 56 cases ended in conviction, he said.

The spokesman said SSP Reasi Shailender Singh geared up the investigating officers, identified as many as 302 long-pending cases and inquest proceedings for pending reports of FSL, medical examination and revenue department.

“More than 300 reports were procured and an equal number of cases of investigation have been brought into logical conclusion in a short time,” the spokesman said, adding the investigations were completed in many other cases during the lockdown period.

