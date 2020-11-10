New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Delhi government on Tuesday said 3,200 kg of spurious 'khoya' was seized and destroyed by enforcement teams as part of a special drive launched to keep a check on adulterated sweets during the festive season.

"The Delhi government is very serious about the health of the people of Delhi. We are keeping a vigil on the sale of Khoa/Mawa as these are used to prepare sweets, which are in high demand during Diwali," Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"The Delhi government has deputed six enforcement teams. Raids are being conducted to prevent the sale of spurious khoya," a statement said.

Officials of the Food and Supply Department conducted raids at Mori Gate, and seized and destroyed 3,200 kg of spurious 'khoya', it said.

