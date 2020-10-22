Bihar, October 21: Voting for the Kargahar election will take place on November 3 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In the Bihar Assembly elections, 2020 Bashisth Singh of JD (U) and Santosh Kumar Mishra of Congress will contest the polls from Kargahar Assembly constituency.

Voting for the Kargahar election will take place on November 3 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar Polls will take place on November 10 and the result will also be declared on the same day. Chenari (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Bihar Assembly Elections are the first major event this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. Polling for Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party won 53 seats and Congress won 27 seats. The contesting candidates for 2020 polls are Vinyachal Devi from Bhartiya Sablog Party, Bahujan Samaj Party's Uday Pratap Singh, Bashisth Singh from JDU among others.

According to the IANS-C Voter survey, the ruling JD(U)-BJP combine or the NDA is expected to return to power in Bihar. The similar projection has been made by some other surveys.

