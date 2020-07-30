Noida (UP), Jul 30 (PTI) The Excise Department officials on Thursday seized 33,000 cans of beer, imported illegally without the payment of Excise duty of around Rs 1.50 crore, an official said.

The beverage was seized in a raid at the warehouse of a liquor trader at Kasna in Greater Noida area, he added.

Following the seizure, a man was also arrested from the warehouse, while two others managed to escape, he said.

The Department has begun proceeding to cancel the license of the dealer involved in the illegal storage of the beverage, he added.

“A raid was carried out at a warehouse of a liquor dealer in Greater Noida's Kasna area on Tuesday and 1,375 cartons of imported beer were recovered from there. The dealer had not paid the excise duty, which amounted to Rs 1.5 crore, and had illegally stored the liquor,” an Excise Department official told PTI.

There were altogether 33,000 cans of premium brands of beer which were seized during the raid, the official said, adding the dealer had permission for procurement and sale of lesser quantity of liquor.

There will be no auction or resale of the confiscated liquor and all the cans would be destroyed after legal proceedings are completed in the court of law, the official said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case at the Kasna Police Station under the Excise Act provisions.

