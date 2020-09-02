Gangtok, Sep 2 (PTI) Thirty-four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's caseload to 1,704 on Wednesday, an official said.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported in East Sikkim, three in South and one in West Sikkim districts, state Information, Education and Communication officer, Sonam Bhutia, said.

Also Read | NEET, JEE, NDA 2020: Indian Railways to Run Special Trains in Rajasthan From September 4 to 15, Timing And Other Details Here.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 431, while 1,269 people have been cured of the disease and four persons have succumbed to the infection, he said.

East Sikkim district has so far registered the highest number of cases at 1,183, followed by 473 in South, 47 in West and one in North Sikkim districts, Bhutia said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hails ‘Mission Karmayogi’, Says ‘iGOT Will Enable Transition to Role-Based HR Management’.

Sikkim has tested 42,019 samples for COVID-19 so far, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)