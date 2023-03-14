Gandhinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) At least 34 persons were mauled to death by lions and leopards in Gujarat in the last two years, the state government informed the legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

As many as 27 people were killed in attacks by leopards, while seven were mauled to death by lions in the different parts of the state in 2021 and 2022, state forest minister Mulubhai Bera said in a written reply.

The minister was responding to a query by BJP MLA Divyesh Akbari about injuries and fatalities in attacks by lions and leopards.

A total of 40 persons were injured in the attacks by lions, while 189 were wounded by leopards in the last two years, he said.

As per norms, the state government paid Rs 1.53 crore in compensation to the kin of the deceased persons, while Rs 14.60 lakh relief was given to those injured in the attacks, Bera said.

