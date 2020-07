Chandigarh [India], July 26 (ANI): A total of 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Chandigarh on Sunday, the health department informed.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory stands at 887, including 302 active cases and 572 recoveries.

So far, 13 deaths have been reported from Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, India reported a spike of 48,661 cases and 705 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

A total of 9,46,777 tests have been done so far and the number of tests per million in the national capital stands at 49,830.

The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 13,85,522, including 4,67,882 active cases, 8,85,577 cured/discharged/migrated, and 32,063 deaths, it added. (ANI)

