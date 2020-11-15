Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 15 (ANI): As many as 35 people recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged in Mizoram on Sunday, reducing the active cases to 534, as per the state government.

According to the state government, so far 3,393 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state.

A total of 2855 people have been discharged so far while the death toll stands at four in the state.

Meanwhile, with 41,100 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 88,14,579 on Sunday. (ANI)

