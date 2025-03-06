Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) Rajasthan's Health Minister Gajendra Singh on Thursday informed the state assembly that 357 urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operating in the state which are fully funded by the Central Government.

The minister was responding to supplementary questions raised by members during the Question Hour.

He mentioned that facilities such as vaccination, medicines, OPD, family welfare and health checkups are available in these Arogya Mandirs.

He added that Janta Clinics were started by the previous government in 2019-20, based on the model of Delhi's Mohalla Clinics. Initially, there were only 15 such clinics and they were renamed Urban Health Welfare Centers in 2021-22.

Singh stated that Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were introduced in Rajasthan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central Government approved 142 Arogya Mandirs in 2020-21, 47 in 2022-23, 143 in 2023-24 and 180 Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in 2024-25.

He further mentioned that the Janta Clinics were entirely dependent on donations and Corporate Social Responsibility funding and they did not have permanent infrastructure.

He explained that the Central Government provides Rs 70 lakh per year for facilities such as the salary of doctors, technical staff, lab technicians, cleaning staff, equipment, repair, maintenance, vaccination, medicines, OPD, family welfare and investigations in the urban Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operating in the state.

Earlier, in a written reply to the original question from MLA Kanti Prasad, the Medical and Health Minister stated that the administrative reporting and supervision of the Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (formerly Janta Clinic) is managed by the nearest urban primary health center.

In the absence of an urban primary health center, administrative reporting and supervision are handled by the nearest community health center or sub-district hospital.

