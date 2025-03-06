Jaipur, March 6: A team of doctors at JLN Hospital in Rajasthan's Ajmer successfully performed an endoscopy to remove a coin that a 20-year-old woman had swallowed at the age of four. The woman, who recently began working as an MRI technician, experienced unusual movements in her stomach whenever she entered the MRI room, likely due to the magnetic field.

Concerned about this persistent issue, she spoke with her parents, who reminded her of the incident from her childhood when she had swallowed a coin, Dainik Bhaskar reported. Thanjavur Tragedy: 7-Month-Old Baby Suddenly Faints, Dies of Suffocation After Swallowing Balloon.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Dr Anil Samariya, the principal and controller of JLN Medical College, explained that upon learning about the coin, the woman contacted the gastroenterology department at JLN Hospital. An X-ray confirmed the coin's presence in her stomach, and it was successfully removed on Monday.

DrArvind Khare, the hospital superintendent, noted that while the coin had remained in the woman's stomach for 16 years without causing any immediate issues, it could have posed serious risks. He urged parents to seek medical advice promptly if their children swallow any objects, as it could lead to complications. Delhi: Schizophrenic Man Swallows Blades, Forgets About It; Doctors Save His Life.

In a similar incident, doctors of a private hospital at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district removed 33 coins from the abdomen of a 33-year-old man. The coins worth INR 300 of INR 2, INR 10 and INR 20 denominations weighed 247 grams. Dr Ankush, a surgeon, said the patient, a resident of Ghumarwin, complained of stomach pain, following which his family brought him to the hospital on January 31. The doctors at the hospital conducted several tests on the patient, including an endoscope, and detected several coins in his stomach.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).