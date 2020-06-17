India News | 358 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], June 17 (ANI): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 358, the health department said on Tuesday.

According to the bulletin, there are 50 actives cases in the Union Territory.

A total of 302 patients have been cured, while six succumbed to COVID-19.

As many as 6,115 samples have been tested for COVID-19 and the results of 28 samples are still awaited, said the bulletin.

With an increase of 10,667 cases and 380 deaths in the past 24 hours, the COVID-19 count in India reached 3,43,091 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,900.

The COVID-19 count includes 1,53,178 active cases, while 1,80,013 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

