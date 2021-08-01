Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,47,173 on Sunday as 36 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 5,128 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Ranchi district registered the highest number of new cases at eight, followed by five in East Singhbhum district, it said.

The state now has 252 active cases, while 3,41,793 people have recovered from the disease to date.

Jharkhand has tested 56,045 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

