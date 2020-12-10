Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 10 (ANI): A total of 37 constituencies will witness polling in the fifth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Polling will also be held for 58 vacant sarpanch and 218 vacant panch seats on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma said the polling will be held between 7 am and 2 pm in 37 constituencies - 17 in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu divisions.

"There are 125 sarpanch vacancies which have been notified in the fifth phase and out of these 30 have been elected unopposed. There shall be a contest in 58 constituencies and 175 candidates, including 51 women, are in the fray," Sharma told media persons here.

Out of the total 1,412 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 218 constituencies will go for elections with 527 candidates, including 137 women in the fray.

He said 8,27,519 electors are eligible to cast their votes which includes 4,33,285 males and 3,94,234 females. While 4,39,529 voters are in Jammu division, 3,87,990 are in Kashmir division.

Sharma said that all the requisite arrangements for this phase of polling are in place including manpower, election material and security arrangements.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of all stakeholders including the voters, he said. (ANI)

