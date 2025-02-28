New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The data from a globally recognised database for biomedical and life sciences research reveals a staggering 376.5 per cent increase in the number of research publications around 'Giloy' (Tinospora cordifolia) over the past decade, highlighting a growing global interest in the plant's therapeutic potential.

On searching the database for studies on 'Guduchi' or Tinospora cordifolia or 'Amrita', PubMed found that 243 studies were published in 2014.

In contrast, in 2024, the number rose to 913 -- a 376.5 per cent increase, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

Notably, Guduchi is a popular herb known as Giloy and has been used in therapeutics for a long time in Ayush systems.

While scientists have long been intrigued by Giloy's medicinal properties, the years following the COVID-19 pandemic saw a major spike in research as experts explored natural immunity boosters and holistic healthcare solutions, the statement said.

Emerging studies reinforce its immune-modulatory, anti-viral and adaptogenic properties, making it a subject of keen interest among global researchers and healthcare practitioners.

While highlighting the efforts of the ministry to boost scientific research, Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "Scientific validation of Ayush formulations, herbs, etc., including medicinal plants like Giloy, is a top priority for the Ministry. We are committed to strengthening research collaborations, funding scientific studies and promoting evidence-based integration of Ayurveda with mainstream healthcare to benefit global health."

Dr Galib, Associate Professor at the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Delhi, explains, "Scientific exploration of Giloy is gaining momentum with increasing studies showcasing its medicinal potential. Recent research highlights its bioactive compounds and therapeutic benefits, including immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties.

"This growing interest positions Giloy as a promising candidate for future clinical applications in various medical fields," he added.

