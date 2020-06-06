India News | 378 More COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka, State Count at 5,213

Bengaluru [Karnataka], June 6 (ANI): As many as 378 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karnataka, taking the state count to 5,213.

"Karnataka reported 378 new COVID-19 positive cases from 5 pm yesterday to 5 pm today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 5,213, including 3,184 active cases," said the state health department.

Also Read | Rajasthan Reports 253 COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 6, 2020.

The death toll in the state stands at 59. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)