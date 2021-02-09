Ranchi, Feb 9 (PTI) Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,19,055 on Tuesday as 38 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,078 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said.

East Singhbhum district reported the highest number of new cases at 16, followed by Ranchi (12).

Jharkhand now has 438 active cases, while 1,17,539 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The state has tested 7,978 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 1,23,754 health workers have so far been vaccinated in the state, including 16,756 on Monday, he added.

